Surgical Clips Market Analysis, Status and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Global Surgical Clips Market report is a comprehensive analysis of different market factors and conditions that can decide the growth of the market. The Surgical Clips market is further divided into different market segments.

The global surgical clips market generated $4,849 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025

3M, BD, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Ackermann Medical, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Grena, Medtronic, Scanlan International, Teleflex

Titanium

Polymer

Others

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Surgical clips are sterile medical devices used for rapid control of bleeding from blood vessels and arteries. These clips do not require to penetrate the blood vessels, and thus, are preferably used instead of staples for some surgical applications. The surgical clips market is driven by the growth in number of surgical procedures across geographies with increase in awareness of clipping. Furthermore, surge in number of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in clipping are expected to boost the growth of the surgical clips market during the forecast period. However, complications associated with surgical clips such as migration of clips can impede the market growth

Surgical clips are associated with some rare risks and complications such as migration of clips from one place to another, which can be harmful to the patient. The reason behind clip migration can be pressure exerted from intra-abdominal organ movements. Also, the use of surgical clips can lead to complications during diagnostic imaging procedures such as X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scan, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The risk and complications associated with surgical clips devices hinder their use and pose a potential threat to the market growth.

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Historical data coverage: 2015 to 2019; Growth Projections: 2020 to 2026.

Expert analysis: industry, governing, innovation and technological trends; factors impacting development; drawbacks, SWOT.

6-7 year performance forecasts: major segments covering applications, top products and geographies.

Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and important players, competencies and capacities of these companies in terms of production as well as sustainability and prospects

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

