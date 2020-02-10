Β-Carotene Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2020 to 2026

The Global Β-Carotene Market report is a comprehensive analysis of different market factors and conditions that can decide the growth of the market. The Β-Carotene report is a valuable source of information to different individuals and organizations that are interested in either entering the Β-Carotene industry or in identifying new and innovative methods of increasing the revenue earned. These trends are categorized based on their popularity and are presented in the report. The Β-Carotene market is further divided into different market segments.

Global beta carotene market size was valued at over USD 425 million in 2015 and is likely to exceed USD 500 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2016 to 2023.

Top Leading Companies are:

DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chr Hansen, Lycored, FMC Corporation, DDW, Zhejiang Medicine, HJ-Rise International, Zixin, Wuhan Stars

Global beta carotene market share is fragmented due to the presence of many players. BASF and DSM dominate overall volume. BASF took over Cogniz, a notable algae-derived producer in 2010. In 2011, DSM acquired Vitatene, which was a major fermentation-derived beta carotene producer. This helped further strengthen the companies’ market position.

Chemically synthesized beta carotene market value dominated the global share in 2015. Fermentation-derived products are likely to witness significant growth due to increase in trend for naturally produced products. Natural carotenoids market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Β-Carotene Market by Type:

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Microalgae Extraction

Fermentation Method

Β-Carotene Market by Application:

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Drug & Health Products

Others

Global Β-Carotene Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Europe beta carotene market size was the largest region due to the presence of key countries such as France and Germany. U.S. beta carotene market share is expected to drive growth in North America.

What Information does this report contain?

Historical data coverage: 2015 to 2019; Growth Projections: 2020 to 2026.

Expert analysis: industry, governing, innovation and technological trends; factors impacting development; drawbacks, SWOT.

6-7 year performance forecasts: major segments covering applications, top products and geographies.

Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and important players, competencies and capacities of these companies in terms of production as well as sustainability and prospects

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

