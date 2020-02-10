Sci-Tech
Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market valued approximately USD 172.8 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.”
Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium. Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilizes a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment. The market growth is primarily driven by the low operational cost of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation than conventional in-clinic rehabilitation. Additionally, the surging trend of using computer-assisted rehabilitation systems such as a virtual environment, training platform (motion base), a sensor system (motion capture), and D-flow software, is further likely to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and shortages of skilled workforce is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
GestureTek Health
Brontes Processing
Workforce Link
Vurtualware Group
Motorika
Bridgeway Senior Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Virtual Rehabilitation
Telerehabilitation
By End-User:
Residential
Care Homes
Hospitals
Others
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5755-global-virtual-rehabilitation-and-telerehabilitation-systems-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com