Global Telecom Order Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Telecom Order Management Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
With the increasing trend of digitization, the global market for telecom order management is witnessing remarkably high growth. The rising number of connected devices across the world, coupled with a surge in order management complexities, is fueling the demand for effective telecom order management solutions, reflecting greatly on the market’s growth. However, the hesitation among enterprises in taking up new technologies may limit the demand for these solutions in the years to come.
The regional analysis of Global Telecom Order Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World North America is expected to have the largest share in the telecom order management market during the forecast period. Driven by the expansion of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks in the region, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are looking for new innovative solutions to standardize their 4G/LTE business models, provide better customer service, and measure the service quality and performance. These are the factors driving the growth of the North American region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced technologies.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Network Type:
Wireline
Wireless
By Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Carilion, Cognizant, Ericsson, IBM, Oracle, Chickpea, Comarch, Fujitsu, Neustar, Pegasystems and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Telecom Order Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
