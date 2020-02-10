Global Microsegmentation Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Microsegmentation Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Technological advancements, increasing ransomware attacks on connected devices, and growing usage of security virtualization and cloud computing are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global Microsegmentation market. An increase in network connectivity and data theft and the need for maintaining safe third-party access are expected to further drive the Microsegmentation market growth. The high cost of advanced security solutions and limited security budgets are the major factors restricting the growth of the Microsegmentation market.

The regional analysis of the Global Microsegmentation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America has the major presence of sustainable and well-established economies that invest heavily in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace as compared to the other regions. The rising number of developing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the increasing digitization in large organizations have aided the growth of the North American Microsegmentation market Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Software

 Services

By Service:

 Managed Services

 Professional Services

By Security Type:

 Network Security

 Database Security

 Application Security

By Deployment Type:

 On-Premises

 Cloud

By Organization Size:

 SMEs

 Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

 Government & Defence

 BFSI

 IT & Telecom

 Healthcare

 Retail

 Manufacturing

 Energy and Utilities

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Vmware, Cisco, Unisys, Varmour, Juniper Networks, Opaque Networks, Nutanix, Cloudvisory, Guardicore, Extrahop and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Microsegmentation Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors