Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market valued approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing demand for video streaming & interactive services need of on-demand HD channels along with penetration of internet-based services and the availability of high-speed internet infrastructure are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market. Whereas poor infrastructure in developing countries and rivalry from cable and satellite TV are the major cause of concern. Internet Protocol Television or (IPTV) is a television service which is delivered via IP based network. Television signals are channelized through broadband internet connections with higher efficiency of data transmission than the traditional way of broadcasting. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is used for on-demand video streaming, live television broadcast and for transmission of stored or saved videos.

The regional analysis of Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific and Europe region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Verticals:

 Gaming

 Online Stores

 Media and Entertainment

 Healthcare and Medical

 Others

By End Use:

 Residential Use

 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

By Type:

 Video IPTV CDN

 Non-IPTV CDN

By Services:

 Managed Services

 In-house Services

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Broadcom Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc. Orange S.A. Akamai Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T. Ericsson, ARRIS Group, Inc. MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. Amino Technologies PLC (Amino Communications Limited), Cisco Systems, Inc. Deutsche Telekom AG and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors