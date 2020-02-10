Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global In-Dash Navigation System Market valued approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.80 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are striving to offer technologically advanced and embedded vehicle systems, which can provide many functions in a single unit. The increase in demand for lightweight vehicle components, legislations for emissions in developed countries, and increasing vehicle production are the key factors that will drive the in-dash navigation system market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, by value and volume, of the in-dash navigation system market in 2017. In terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role in the backdrop of increasing vehicle production. Also, increasing the number of vehicles on the road in developing economies will fuel the demand for real-time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand for in-dash navigation systems. The in-dash navigation system market is highly dependent on the supporting infrastructure such as connectivity, roadways, and other infrastructure. The cheap availability of other substitutes such as personal navigation devices and mobile phones may also negatively affect the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 2D Maps

 3D Maps



By Component:

 Antenna Module

 Control Module

 Display Unit

 Wiring Harness

By Connected Navigation Services:

 Real-Time Traffic, Directions and Information (TDI) Services

 Fleet Management Services

 Others

By Vehicle Type:

 Passenger Cars

 Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type:

 BEV

 PHEV

 HEV

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Continental AG, Garmin Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tomtom NV, Luxoft Holding Inc, Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors