AC Power Source Supply Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2019 to 2025

Siemens, DELIXI, Watford Control, AC Power Corp., Eisenmann, Salicru, AUNILEC, Layer Electronics, Enerdoor, Eaton, V-Guard, Statron, Claude Lyons Group, Eremu, BLOCK, Bayger, Osaka Machinery, M-Tech Power Solutions, Martins Electronic Devices & Instruments, Livguard Energy Technologies, Automatic IT Services, Andeli Group, Capri, Servokon Systems, Jiangsu EKSI Electrical Manufacturing, SAKO GROUP, Shanghai Liyou Electrification, ShenZhen Yiyuan Technology, and others..

Global AC power sources Supply market size is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2019 TO 2025.

The PWM segment led the AC power sources market, by modulation type, in 2018. PWM AC power sources cater to applications such as LED light production line, AC motors, medical equipment testing, home appliances, and avionics & marine equipment testing. The PWM AC power sources are comparatively smaller in size and more efficient than linear AC power sources. In the PWM technique, low-frequency signals are being generated from high-frequency pulses. This technique cuts AC waveforms into various pieces and changes them to the required voltage level with a smaller transformer. The efficiencies of PWM AC power sources exceed 90%, and hence, incur negligible power loss. Another advantage with PWM is that the switching can be modulated in various ways, as in Switch-Mode Power Supply (SMPS), depending on the load conditions. Such advantages of PWM AC power sources over linear AC power sources are expected to drive the growth of the PWM AC power source during the forecast period.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Portable

Fixed

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Home AppliancesTop of Form

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the AC Power Source Supply market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

