Hot Runner Controller Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Following Top Key Players in the Hot Runner Controller Market

Yudo Group, HRS-Flow (INglass Spa), Milacron, Husky, Incoe, Barnes Group (Synventive), Gunther, Seiki Corporation, Gammaflux, EWIKON, Suzhou HTS Moulding, Shanghai SURE Hot Runner Electrical, Shanghai ANRY Mold, Hasco, Meusburger (PSG), Hotsys, Misumi (PCS Company), Mastip Technology, and others..

According to this study, over the next five years the Hot Runner Controller market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 697.3 million by 2025, from $ 537.1 million in 2019.

A hot runner system comprises an assembly of heated components including hot valves, nozzles, and gates that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and several heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Hot Runner Temperature Controller

Hot Runner Sequence Timer Controller

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Open Gate Hot Runner System

Valve Gate Hot Runner SystemTop of Form

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Hot Runner Controller market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

