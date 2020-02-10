Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose Market Health Improvement Aspects, Expert Reviews, Research 2019 to 2025

Latest Industry Research Report On global Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Following Top Key Players in the Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose Market

Johnson & Johnson, Dexcom, Nipro Diagnostics, Arkray Devices, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Bayer Group, LifeScan (J&J), and others..

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market size was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Rising pervasiveness of diabetes in developed as well as developing countries will be the key factor driving the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices (SMBG) market growth during the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization, the total diabetic population across the globe accounted for 422 million in the year 2014, with around 0.8% rise since 1980 among adults aged above 18 years. Among all the diabetic conditions, type 2 diabetes accounts for the most common form followed by type 1 diabetes and gestational diabetes occurring in around 14% of all pregnancies across the U.S. Moreover, the risk of diabetes increases with age, obesity, consumption of carbohydrate-rich food as well as with heredity. Thus, with escalating prevalence of associated risk factors, the incidence of diabetes will rapidly rise, thereby increasing the adoption of self-monitoring blood glucose devices in the forthcoming years.

Scope of Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose Market Report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

