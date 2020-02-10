Automotive Robotics Market 2019 Size, Status and Industry Outlook 2025

The Report “Automotive Robotics Market” Will Be Useful To Get A Stronger And Effective Business Outlook. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of Different Attributes Of Industries Such As Trends, Swot Analysis, Policies And Clients Operating In Several Regions. The Qualitative And Quantitative Analysis Techniques Have Been Used By Analysts To Provide Accurate And Applicable Data To The Readers, Business Owners And Industry Experts.

The global Automotive Robotics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 26.8% over the forecast period to reach approx. $29.47 billion by 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Robotics Market:

ABB, KUKA, Denso Wave, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, COMAU, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Rockwell Automation, Seiko Epson, FANUC and Others…

Automotive Robotics market is growing because of technological advancements, increasing adoption of automation, growing investments in automotive technology and growing demand of the OEMs to automate their production facilities. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Cartesian Robots, Scara Robots and Others.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into: Automotive Production, Automotive Maintenance and Repair, Workshop Assistant and Other.

Regions covered By Automotive Robotics Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

