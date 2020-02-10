Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2019 to 2025

The Global Report Of Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Industry Explores The Company Profiles, Product Applications, Types And Segments, Capacity, Production Value, And Market Shares For Each And Every Company. The Report Monitors 2019-2025 Market Development Trends Of All Rotary Friction Welding Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics market size will reach 46.30 billion US$ by 2025, from 42.90 billion US$ in 2018, and is growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market:

UPS, CEVA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Toyota Tsusho, AnJi, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, DSV, Ryder System, Logwin, Kerry Logistics, SEKO, Yusen Logistics, TVS Logistics and Others…

Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Key Trends :

Logistics and supply chains for spare parts are different from those of finished products because the market for them is unstable. Many manufacturing companies are facing challenges because of an increase in operational costs and a decline in demand from consumers. Vendors of logistics services should be efficient in the provision of IT, data management, and SCM services. Accurate forecasting of demand takes systematic and proper planning, purchasing, and ordering of logistics operations. Logistics is the framework used to transport spare parts such as machine components, tools, and equipment required for the manufacture of new vehicles and replacement of defective parts. These parts can be transported by road, sea, rail, and air. Spare parts are also known as replacement parts, service parts, and repair parts. Spare parts are stored by vendors to be used when the demand arises for replacement or repair of a product.

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are: Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Inland Freight and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into: OEM Supply, Aftermarket and Other.

Regions covered By Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

