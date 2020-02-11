Blood Irradiation Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Blood Irradiation Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Blood Irradiation market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Blood Irradiation Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Blood Irradiation Market

Wuhan HNC Technology Co., Ltd., Rad Source, Wenzhou Gengsheng Health Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., STS Steuerungstechnik + Strahlenchutz GmbH, Best Theratronics, O3Vets, Gamma-Service, Hitaci, Cegelec, Gilardoni, JL SHEPHERD & ASSOCIATES, CIF medical, NPIC, Shinva Medical.

The Blood Irradiation market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 57 million by 2025, from $ 47 million in 2019

Market Overview

Irradiation of human blood is used to avoid the TA-GVHD (transfusion-associated graft-versus-host-disease), a rare but devastating adverse effect of leukocytes present in blood component for immunocompetent transfusion recipients.

The classification of Blood Irradiation includes X-ray blood irradiation and Gamma-ray blood irradiation. And the proportion of X-ray blood irradiation in 2017 is about 52, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Key Market Trends

Blood Irradiation is widely used in blood bank, hospital and research institutions. The most proportion of blood irradiation is used in blood bank, and the proportion in 2017 is about 74.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest sales place with the Sales market share of 26%.

The global Blood Irradiation market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blood Irradiation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The Blood Irradiation market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Blood Irradiation Market on the basis of Types are

X-ray Blood Irradiation

Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation

On The basis Of Application, the Global Blood Irradiation Market is Segmented into

Blood Bank

Hospital

Research Institutions

Regions Are covered By Blood Irradiation Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Irradiation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blood Irradiation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Irradiation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Irradiation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Irradiation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

