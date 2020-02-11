Water-hammer Arrestor Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Water-hammer Arrestor Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Water-hammer Arrestor market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Water-hammer Arrestor Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Water-hammer Arrestor Market

Watts, Sioux Chief, Proflo, Amtrol, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Zurn, Precision Plumbing, TOZEN Group, Josam, Refix, Caleffi, Yoshitake, MIFAB.

The global Water-hammer Arrestor market is valued at 94 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

Water hammers, also known as hydraulic shocks, are surges of pressure that occur when water in a pipeline system suddenly changes direction. When these occur in your home plumbing system, they usually make loud, annoying bangs. Aside from the noise, they can cause your pipes to vibrate violently and even damage them to the point of causing perforations or bursts at pipe seams, causing water damage and possible flooding in bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements.

Thankfully, water hammer arrestors can be purchased and installed on your existing plumbing system to combat this problem.

Key Market Trends

The Water-hammer Arrestor consumption volume was 4.61 million Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 4.76 million units in 2017 and 5.80 million units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (44.26%) in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

At present, the manufactures of Water-hammer Arrestor are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia-Pacific Other. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 46.54% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Watts, Sioux Chief, Proflo, Amtrol, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., etc.

The Water-hammer Arrestor is mainly used by Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications. The dominated application is a Residential Application. The market can segment by body materials, Stainless Steel and copper.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The Water-hammer Arrestor market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Water-hammer Arrestor Market on the basis of Types are

Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestor, Copper Water Hammer Arrestor

On The basis Of Application, the Global Water-hammer Arrestor Market is Segmented into

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regions Are covered By Water-hammer Arrestor Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

