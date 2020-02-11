Agar Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Agar Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Agar market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Agar Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Green Fresh Group, Kingyen, Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory, Huey shyang, Fuli Agar Factory, Mingfu Fujian Agar Co., Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, Hispanagar, Sobigel, B&V Agar, Iberagar, Global BioIngredients, Fujian Global Ocean Biotechnology, Taike Biotechnology, Agar Brasileiro, Fujian Wuyi Feiyan Agar.

The global Agar market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

Agar or agar-agar is a jelly-like substance, obtained from algae. Agar is derived from the polysaccharide agarose, which forms the supporting structure in the cell walls of certain species of algae, and which is released on boiling. These algae are known as macrophytes and belong to the Rhodophyta (red algae) phylum. Agar is actually the resulting mixture of two components: the linear polysaccharide agarose and a heterogeneous mixture of smaller molecules called agaropectin.

The global Agar market was valued at USD 268.58 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 338.17 million by 2022.

The technical barriers of Agar are relatively high, resulting in a high-level concentration degree. The key companies in the Agar market are Green Fresh Group, Kingyen, Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory, Huey shying, Fuli Agar Factory, Mingfu Fujian Agar Co., Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in China. China is the largest producer, occupied about 62% production.

According to customer types, Agar is widely used in Food Industry, Pharmaceutic, Cosmetics, Daily Chemical and Scientific Research. In 2016, Agar for Food Industry occupied more than 57% of the total amount. With the improvement of living standards and global higher scientific research investment from government, enterprises, research institutions, schools, etc. the demand for Agar is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. The agar industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Wild Harvest Gelidium Agar, Aquafarm Gelidium Agar, Wild Harvest Gracilaria Agar, Aquafarm Gracilaria Agar, Other Wild Harvest Agar, Other Aquafarm Agar

Food Industry, Pharmaceutic, Cosmetics, Daily Chemical, Scientific Research

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

