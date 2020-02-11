Hemp Seeds Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Hemp Seeds Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Hemp Seeds market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Hemp Seeds Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc., Navitas Organics, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, HempFlax, Green Source Organics, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs.

The global Hemp Seeds market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Others

Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Cakes, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

