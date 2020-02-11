Sci-Tech
Global AIOps Platform Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand for AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in AIOps technology boost market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by components (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.
North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data. AI-powered solutions and services, such as ML, drive innovations in the realm of data analytics and address gaps related to the previously used tools
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Platform
Services
By Service:
Implementation Services
License and Maintenance Services
Training and Education Services
Consulting Services
Managed Services
By Application:
Real-Time Analytics
Application Performance Management
Infrastructure Management
Network and Security Management
By Organization Size:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Government
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft, FixStream and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global AIOps Platform Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5657-global-aiops-platform-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com