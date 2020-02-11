Industry
Global 3D Bioprinter Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025
“Global 3D Bioprinter Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The 3D Bioprinter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, has harbored several innovations in diverse areas of medicine, manufacturing, engineering, and education. Bioprinting is the 3D printing of various biocompatible materials, including cells and components, into three-dimensional functional living tissues. 3D bioprinting is a relatively emerging domain but has made rapid advances in the last decade. 3D bioprinting processes can be employed by researchers and cell biology experts to develop a wide range of tissues of any designs and size, such as multilayered skin, bones, tracheal splints, cardiac tissue, cartilaginous structure, and vascular grafts. The micro-scale tissue structure produced by 3D printing is widely used in cell studies.
Surging demand for high-throughput 3D bio-printed tissue models for research & drug discovery, surging organ transplants considering both the male and female population and escalating investments in research & development are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising need for advanced drug screening tests is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, increasing costs associated with 3D bioprinter and lack availability of skilled professionals are the factors that limiting the market growth of 3D Bioprinter across the globe.
The regional analysis of the Global 3D Bioprinter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising government initiatives and rising demand for organ transplants across the region. Europe is accounted for the second largest region in the global 3D bioprinter market across the globe. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The factors attributing the growth are increasing stem cell research activity in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
• 3D System Corporation
• Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
• Allevi Inc.
• Envision TEC GmbH
• Cyfuse Biomedical KK
• RegenHU SA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
Inkjet Bioprinting
Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
Others
By Component:
3D Bioprinters
Biomaterials
Scaffolds
By Application:
Drug Testing and Development
Regenerative Medicine
Food Testing
Research
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global 3D Bioprinter Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
