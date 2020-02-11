Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is valued at approximately USD 14.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Refrigerated Display Cases are used for displaying and storing products that require chilled or frozen conditions such as foods and beverages. This is used by supermarkets, grocery shops, and retail food stores for displaying and storing food products to ensure food safety and longer shelf life. Expanding a network of retail stores and food industry and increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigerated cases are the factors driving the growth of the refrigerated display cases market. Further increasing adoption in the medical and biomedical sector and rising demand for chilled and frozen foods and rising regulatory compliances have led to the growth of this market. The increasing demand for fresh-cut products and ready-to-eat foods, enhance the growth of refrigerated display cases market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Refrigerated Display Cases market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the Food & Beverage sector and the increasing high network of distribution channels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, high demand for chilled and frozen foods, increasing adoption in the medical and biomedical sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Refrigerated Display Cases market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

Beverage-Air Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hussmann International, Inc.

Lennox International, Inc.

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Blue Star Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Plug-in

Remote

By Product Design:

Vertical (Front Open)

Horizontal (Top Open)

Others (Hybrid/Semi-Vertical)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

