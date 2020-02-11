Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 140.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

SWIR camera is used as standalone integrated devices, which are used in military, machine vision, security and surveillance, photovoltaics, medical, spectroscopy, thermography, telecommunication, and instrumentation. SWIR Camera’s are used to detect radiation, which is not visible to human eyes and capture it. Due to their low price, lightweight quality, and low-power consumption, the demand for this SWIR camera has been increasing. The worldwide adoption of night vision technologies by various industries will drive the demand of this market globally. Technological advancements of various industrial applications drive the growth of the shortwave infrared camera market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government Regulations with the high cost of materials are hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera has found application in several operational processes across the U.S. industrial landscape. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing scientific research and automobile imaging technology investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Allied Vision Technologies

Leonardo DRS

Episensors

IRCameras

InView Technology

Princeton Instruments

Sofradir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Global SWIR linear camera market

Global SWIR Area camera market

By Application:

Industrial Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Scientific research and life sciences

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

