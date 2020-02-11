Industry
Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025
“Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 140.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
SWIR camera is used as standalone integrated devices, which are used in military, machine vision, security and surveillance, photovoltaics, medical, spectroscopy, thermography, telecommunication, and instrumentation. SWIR Camera’s are used to detect radiation, which is not visible to human eyes and capture it. Due to their low price, lightweight quality, and low-power consumption, the demand for this SWIR camera has been increasing. The worldwide adoption of night vision technologies by various industries will drive the demand of this market globally. Technological advancements of various industrial applications drive the growth of the shortwave infrared camera market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government Regulations with the high cost of materials are hampering the growth of this market.
The regional analysis of global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera has found application in several operational processes across the U.S. industrial landscape. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing scientific research and automobile imaging technology investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
FLIR Systems
Hamamatsu Photonics
Sensors Unlimited
Xenics
Allied Vision Technologies
Leonardo DRS
Episensors
IRCameras
InView Technology
Princeton Instruments
Sofradir
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Global SWIR linear camera market
Global SWIR Area camera market
By Application:
Industrial Manufacturing
Military and Defense
Scientific research and life sciences
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016-,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) Camera Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
