Global Consumer Drones Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Consumer Drones Market valued approximately USD 406.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The consumer drone market is growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of the global Consumer Drones market is the rising disposable income of the individual and drones are widely adopted by photography enthusiasts. In addition, ease of operation and advancement & emergence of low-cost drones are another prominent factors aiding the consumer drones market growth. The major restraining factor of global consumer drones’ market are high cost and existence of certain rules and regulations associated with drone. Furthermore, the lack of proper training to fly drone is also a major restraining factor of the consumer drone market. Consumer drone is an unnamed aerial vehicle (UAV) which is designed for the mass market. The consumer drone market has its utility in both the private sector as well as the public sector.

There are many key benefits of drones such as drones are easy to control and maneuver, drones can hover vertically in the air, they have long-lasting flight time which increases if the drone is gas-powered, They have the ability to carry more weight and it can be used to transport packages, foods or other goods to consumer across long distances. The regional analysis of the Global Consumer Drones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• 3D Robotics

• Blade

• Cheerson

• DJI Innovations

• Eachine

• Hubsan

• JJRC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Multi-Rotor

 Nano

 Other Product

By Application:

 Prosumer

 Toy

 Photogrammetry

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Consumer Drones Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

