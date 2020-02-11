Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market is valued at approximately USD 21 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Power Management IC (PMIC) is a type of integrated circuit that helps to manage power. This PMIC is used to manage the flow of power form various power sources such as wall adapters, batteries, and USB, for maintaining the current limit. Power management ICs (PMICs) are developed for polymer/Li-ion battery-based applications and are also used in portable devices such as media players, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, navigation devices, and handheld medical and industrial devices. The smarter and more efficient regulations for the flow of power from in and out of the devices has led to an increase in the demand for PMIC equipped devices. PMICs can also be used in a car stereo directly with the help of plug-in cradle or USB cable. Further, the increasing investments in automotive, industries, telecommunication, and consumer electronics have led the demand for PMIC equipped devices over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, an increasing number of electric vehicles, and consumer electronic devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Management IC (PMIC) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics corporation

Analog Devices

STMicorelectronic

Maxim Integrated

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Dialog Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

Motor Control IC

Voltage Regulators

By Application:

Consumer and Wearable Electronics

Automotive

Telecom and Networking

Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

