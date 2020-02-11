Global Tungsten Carbide Powder Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Tungsten Carbide Powder Market is valued at approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Tungsten carbide powder is a chemical compound with high performance that contains an equal amount of both tungsten powder and high purity carbon atoms. Growing demand for industrial machinery coupled with outstanding properties of tungsten carbide powder is two key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, the construction market is also growing, with the increasing large-scale investments in various infrastructure-related projects these are driving the adoption of these tungsten carbide powder. In the construction industry, tungsten carbide is used in machining and fabricating equipment, such as cutting tools, and so on. Tungsten carbide is used in coating titanium or steel equipment that are used in construction & mining activities. The growing demand for heavy machinery, such as loaders, evacuators, rollers, and cranes, among others, has fueled the growth of the tungsten carbide powder market.

According to the global construction perspective and oxford economics organization of the UK, the global volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion by 2030. Further, Emerging alternative to depleted uranium and Adoption of tungsten carbide in 3D printing technology is expected to create growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period. However, Oversupply of tungsten by China impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide Powder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to witness moderate growth region across the world owing to the growing g oil & gas industry in the U.S. coupled with exploration of shale gas. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high economic growth rate, investments made across various industries, such as mining & construction, automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tungsten Carbide Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sandvik AB

Kennametal Inc.

Ceratizit S.A.

Extramet

Federal Carbide Company

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Japan New Metal Co., Ltd.

China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Rotary Drilling & Mining

Metal Forming & Wear

Submicron

Corrosion Resistant

General Purpose

Others

By application:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Abrasive Products

Others

By end-use industry:

Mining & Construction

Industrial Engineering

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ten Carbide Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5285-global-tungsten-carbide-powder-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com