Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Backoffice Workforce Management Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years. Back-office workforce management can be defined as the processor software that is essential for the smooth and productive business operation of the enterprise. The most efficient workforce management solution comes from self-service modules that boost employees to put forth their own schedule preferences and to manage time off and change shifts, as required. Back-Office workforce management solution offers a dynamic platform for enterprises to manage their work and assign service level to each task. Reduction in cost due to workforce management and increase in productivity are the key driving factors of the market across the world.

Furthermore, the growing acceptance of cloud services is creating numerous opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Backoffice workforce management improved planning which reduces stress & overtaxing of employees, it reduces processing time & improved customer experience, it improves employee satisfaction and it improves visibility & transparency. These benefits of Backoffice Workforce Management also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness among enterprises about the back office workforce management solution is the restraining factors of the market across the globe. The regional analysis of the Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Monet Software (US)

• Verint System Inc. (US)

• SWOT Analysis

• ActoiveOps Limited (United Kingdom)

• Calabrio (US)

• Aspect Software

• Cicero Inc. (US)

• Teleopti (Sweden)

• Intradiem (US)

• Genesys (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

 Operation Visualizer

 Performance Management

 Back-Office Optimization

 Robotic Process Automation

 Desktop & Process Analytics

 Others

By Deployment:

 On-Premises

 On-Cloud

 Hybrid

By End-User:

 IT & Telecommunication

 BFSI

 Retail & E-commerce

 Transportation

 Government

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors