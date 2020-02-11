Global User Authentication Solution Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global User Authentication Solution Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The User Authentication Solution Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The user authentication solution refers to verification of a wide range of transfers of human to machine credentials which require the authenticity of the user for confirmation. In contrast, the term machine authentication refers to an automated process that does not require human input. User authentication is required in all human to computer interaction other than automatically and guests logged in to a particular account. The authentication authorizes human to machine interaction on wireless and wired networks so that the system can provide access to the internet and network-connected resources and systems.

Increasing use of BYOD trend and increasing threat of profile cyber-attacks are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technical advancements is one of the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, user authentication solutions improve user experience and increasing productivity along with reduced IT costs is another major factor that impelling the demand for User Authentication Solutions among people. However, the existing authentication solution is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of User Authentication Solution during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global User Authentication Solution Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing adoption of BYOD among people and rising cyber-attack across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a stable growth rate in the global User Authentication Solution market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the rising number of cyber-attacks across various industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Computer Sciences Corporation

• CA Technologies

• Gemalto

• Secure AUTH

• VASCO Data Security International

• SecurEnvoy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Single Factor Authentication

 Two Factor Authentication

By Application:

 BFSI

 IT & Telecom

 Healthcare

 Automotive

 Government

 Defense & Surveillance

 Consumer Electronics

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

