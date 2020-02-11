Industry
Global Cosmetic Bottle Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025
“Global Cosmetic Bottle Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Cosmetic Bottle Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The packaging for cosmetic and beauty products are specialized for protection, consumer functionality, and brand positioning. The advancement of new and varied packaging styles and innovation in packaging plays a major role in driving the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Rising disposable income of the individuals, increasing adoption of skincare, ease of availability, rising demand of anti-aging products and growing concerns towards the utility of environment-friendly products are the substantial driving factor of the market across the globe.
Furthermore, surging adoption of lightweight rigid plastic is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming year. The cosmetic bottles provide more protection, they show the reliability of the product which is inside the bottle and it eliminates all metal components. These benefits of Cosmetic Bottle also increasing demand among its end-users. However, less number of manufacturing units is one of the major restraining factors of the market over the coming years.
The regional analysis of the Global Cosmetic Bottle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global Cosmetic Bottle market due to the increasing disposable income of the individuals, growing awareness about health & hygiene and rapid urbanization in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at a satisfactory rate in the Cosmetic Bottle market over the forecasted period. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing demand for cosmetic products in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Amcor Limited
• Rexam Plc
• Silgan Holding Inc.
• Worldwide Packaging LLC
• Albea Group
• Quadpack Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Other
By Application:
Skin Care
Hair Care
Nail Care
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Bottle Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
