Global Telematics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Telematics Market valued approximately USD 18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Telematics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Telematics is a set of interdisciplinary technologies that are providing the automotive industry the tools, methodologies, and systems to transform driving into an engaging and interactive connected vehicle user experience (UX). In a broader context, it functions as a collection of foundational enablement technologies that facilitate the seamless exchange of information, vital to creating connected vehicle industry services, applications, and ecosystems. Rising demand for raw diagnostic data to improve vehicle performance, increase in demand for telematics solutions from the healthcare sector and government mandates about safety and security are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the potential for 5G technology providers and increasing the development of semi-autonomous & autonomous cars is the major factor that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. Additionally, telematics offers several benefits such as reduce operating costs, increase job satisfaction, improve safety, optimize vehicles and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of standardization, vulnerability to cyber-attacks and lack of infrastructure in emerging countries are the major factor that limiting the market growth of Telematics during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing adoption of connected vehicles and the presence of integration of cutting edge technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a stable growth rate in the global Telematics market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from developing economies such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Tantalum Corporation

• InfoTrack Telematics

• Agero Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors

• BOX Telematics

• Coordina Gestion Logistica SL

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Calamp Corp.

• ORBCOMM Inc.

• ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.

• Qualcomm

• Omnitracs Inc.

• ZENRIN DataCom

• AT&T

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Fleet/Asset Management

 Navigation and Location-Based

 Infotainment

 Insurance Telematics

 Tele-Health

 Remote Alarm and Monitoring

 Others

By End-Use:

 Automotive

 Government & Defense

 Healthcare

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

