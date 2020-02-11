Global Carry Handle Tap Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Carry Handle Tap Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Global market is a global carry handle tap is growing significantly over the coming years. The major driving factor of growth in end-user industries and ride in a number of applications. The major restraining factor of global carry handles tape stringent regulatory approvals required for the production of the tapes. It enables transportation by easing packaging and bundling. These tapes are available in multiple dimensions depending upon the format of packaging. They exhibit excellent features such as resistance to temperature variations and moisture conditions. These tapes are categorized according to features, strength, and type of adhesive used. The major opportunity is increasing use in developing economies which boosting the market growth. These tapes also possess special triboluminescence features that make them glow in dark. The regional analysis of Global Carry Handle Tap Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• 3M Company

• Tesa

• Lintec Corporation

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Scapa Group

• Avery Dennison

• Henkel

• Intertape Polymer

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Acrylic

 Rubber

 Silicone

 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

 Other

By Technology:

 Water-based

 Solvent-based

 Hot Melt

 Radiation-based

 UV-Curved

 Electronic Beam Cured

By End-User:

 Packaging

 Electronic

 Construction

 Medical

 Medical Devices

 Skin Contact

 Hygiene

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Carry Handle Tap Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors