Global Container Liners Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Container Liners Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Container liners are used as a protective layer over containers, which prevents the goods from moistures and dampness. Also, they save packaging costs. The major factors speculated to boost the market are supervisory hurdles created by corresponding authorities in several countries, the reliance of businesses on non-contamination and safety of container while shipping and significant growth in the requirement for ocean transportation viz. a viz. containers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product Type:

 Ventilated

 Refrigerated

 Tank

 Open-Top

 Others

Materials Type:

 Polypropylene / High-Density Polyethylene Woven Fabric

 Polyethylene Heavy Gauge Film

 Cross Laminated Polypropylene Films

 HDPE Fabric Reinforced Films

Dimensions:

 ISO 20’

 ISO 40’

End-Use:

 Food & Beverages

 Healthcare

 Industrial Goods

 Personal Care

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Berry Plastics, Sinopack Industries Ltd., Powertex, Greif Flexible Products & Services, Mondi Group, Bulk Handling Australia, Bemis Company Inc., Jumbo Bag Corp., Premier Tech Chronos, and Norseman. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also a few of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Container Liners Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors