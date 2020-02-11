Global Zinc Phosphate Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, the global zinc phosphate production market was 44179 MT in 2016. The global zinc phosphate market was valued at USD 124.81 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 136.33 Million by 2022.”

Overall, the zinc phosphate products’ performance is positive with the global economic recovery. This report studies the Zinc Phosphate market, Zinc phosphate (Zn3(PO4)2) is an inorganic chemical compound used as a corrosion-resistant coating on metal surfaces either as part of an electroplating process or applied as a primer pigment (see also red lead). It has largely displaced toxic materials based on lead or chromium, and by 2006 it had become the most commonly used corrosion inhibitor. Zinc phosphate coats better on a crystalline structure than bare metal, so a seeding agent is often used as a pre-treatment. One common agent is sodium pyrophosphate.

The classification of Zinc Phosphate includes High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate and Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate, and the revenue proportion of High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate in 2016 was more than 72%.

Zinc phosphate has a wide range of applications. it can be used in all kind of waterproof, acidproof and anticorrosive coating, including alkyd paint, epoxy paint, acrylic paint, phenolic paint, and water-soluble resin paint for boat, automobile, machine, light metal, home appliance, and metal vessel, etc.. Therefore, growing demand for coating, has driven the growth of global zinc phosphate market.

The technical barriers of zinc phosphate are not high, and there are numerous players, including SNCZ, Delphos, Heubach, WPC Technology, Nubiola. These companies mainly distribute in Europe, the USA, and China. Europe is the largest consumer and producer, almost 32.88% of total consumption in 2016, followed by North America with 20.57%of consumption share.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Zinc Phosphate for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Zinc Phosphate market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Zinc Phosphate sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SNCZ

Delaphos

Heubach

WPC Technology

Nubiola

Hanchang Industries

Numinor

Vanchem Performance Chemicals

VB Technochemicals

Xinsheng Chemical

Noelson Chemicals

Kunyuan Chemical

Jinqiao Zinc Industrial

Shenlong Zinc Industry

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Zinc Phosphate for each application, including

Water-Based Anticorrosive Coating

Solvent Based Anticorrosive Coating

Other

