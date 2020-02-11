Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Rubidium Atomic Clock market was valued at 159.5 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 191.1 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% during 2017-2022.”

Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).

Rubidium Atomic Clock can be divided into three categories: Output Frequency: <5MHz type, Output Frequency: 5-10MHz type and Output Frequency: >10MHz type. Output Frequency: 5-10MHz type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 83.58% in 2017, followed by Output Frequency: >10MHz type, account for 8.83% and Output Frequency: <5MHz type account for 7.59%.

The sales market share of global Rubidium Atomic Clock in Navigation Satellite Systems uses, Military/Aerospace use, Telecom/Broadcasting use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 0.04%, 30.99%, 31.99%, and 36.98% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Rubidium Atomic Clock in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Rubidium Atomic Clock market has the most promising sales prospects in Telecom/Broadcasting use.

XYZ research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Rubidium Atomic Clock revenue market, accounting for 49.78% of the total global market with a revenue of 79.4 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 28.90% with a revenue of 46.1 million USD.

Be Microsemi kaert is the largest company in the global Rubidium Atomic Clock market, accounting for 32.60% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Spectratime and Frequency Electronics, accounted for 19.18% and 8.34% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Rubidium Atomic Clock industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five manufacturers account for above 55 % of the revenue market.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, the Rubidium Atomic Clock industry will still be strong business competition. Sales of Rubidium Atomic Clock have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Rubidium Atomic Clock for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Rubidium Atomic Clock market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Rubidium Atomic Clock sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Microsemi

Spectratime

Frequency Electronics

AccuBeat Ltd

Excelitas Technologies

Stanford Research Systems

IQD

Casic

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

Zurich Instruments

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Production Frequency: <5MHz

Production Frequency: 5-10MHz

Production Frequency: >10MHz

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Rubidium Atomic Clock for each application, including

Navigation

Military/Aerospace

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others