Europe Rubber Vulcanization Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Europe Rubber Vulcanization market was valued at 574.95 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 624.65 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% during 2017-2022.”

Vulcanization is a cross-linking process in which individual molecules of rubber (polymer) are converted into a three-dimensional network of interconnected (polymer) chains through chemical cross-links(of sulfur).

Rubber Vulcanization can be divided into four categories: Accelerator type, Vulcanizing Agent type, Activator type, and other types. Accelerator type accounted for the highest proportion in the Europe sales market, with a figure of 74.27% in 2017, followed by Vulcanizing Agent type, account for 12.30% and Activator type account for 5.23%.

The sales market share of Europe Rubber Vulcanization in Automotive use, Medical use, Industrial use, Consumer Goods use, and other applications has been stable year by year, at 66.81%, 4.32%, 6.15%, 15.27%, and 7.45% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Rubber Vulcanization in the European market tends to be fixed without great changes.

XYZ research center data show that Germany is the biggest contributor to the Rubber Vulcanization revenue market, accounting for 23.54% of the total European market with a revenue of 135.38 million USD in 2017, followed by Russia, 15.94% with a revenue of 91.62 million USD.

Lanxess is the largest company in the European Rubber Vulcanization market, accounting for 30.18% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Eastman and Agrofert, accounted for 18.51% and 10.43% of the revenue market share in 2017. Key companies in Europe rubber vulcanization additives industry takes a combined market share of 65.99% in 2016. Overseas suppliers from China and Japan have more advantages over domestic suppliers in terms of price and service.

Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Rubber Vulcanization for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Europe Rubber Vulcanization market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Rubber Vulcanization sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Lanxess

Eastman

Agrofert

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Arkema

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

Sanshin

King Industries

Stairchem

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Accelerator

Vulcanizing Agent

Activator

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Rubber Vulcanization for each application, including

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Other

