Global Polyurea Coating Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Polyurea Coating market was valued at 684.85 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 773.78 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.47% during 2017-2022.”

Polyurea coating is derived from the reaction product of an isocyanate component and a resin blend component. It has a composition which is a combination of the above-mentioned two coating systems. The isocyanate component can be the same as for the “pure” polyurea systems. The resin blend is a blend of amine-terminated and hydroxyl-terminated polymer resins and/or chain extenders. The resin blend may also contain additives or non-primary components. To bring the reactivity of the hydroxyl-containing resins to the same level of reactivity as the amine-terminated resins, the addition of one or more catalysts is necessary.

Polyurea Coating can be divided into two categories—Pure Polyurea Coating type and Hybrid Polyurea Coating type. Pure Polyurea Coating type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 61.41% in 2017, Hybrid Polyurea Coating type account for 38.59%.

The sales market share of global Polyurea Coating in Building & Construction use, Transportation use, Industrial use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 25.51%, 42.98%, 19.69%, and 11.84% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Polyurea Coating in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Polyurea Coating market has the most promising sales prospects in Transportation use.

Europe, the USA, and China are the main consumption regions due to the larger demand in the building & construction and transportation industry. In 2015, the USA occupied 27.91% of the global consumption volume, while China takes the market share of 15.92%. Leading consumption regions in Europe are Germany, France, UK, and Italy.

The polyurea coating industry is a niche market with high technology barrier. Major participants in the industry are medium and small companies. The main market players are Nukote Coating Systems, SPI, and Super. The products are diversified, making it hard for customers to choose from one and another. Consequently, post-sales technical services are crucial to downstream customers. To Polyurea Coatings manufacturers, the core of the brand building is in quality control and technological innovation.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Polyurea Coating for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Polyurea Coating market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polyurea Coating sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SPI

Versaflex

PPG Industries

Polycoat Products

Krypton Chemical

ITW Engineered Polymers

Supe

Panadur

Sherwin-Williams

Kukdo Chemicals

Wasser Corporation

Armorthane

Tecnopol

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pure Polyurea Coating

Hybrid Polyurea Coating

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Polyurea Coating for each application, including

Building Application

Marine Application

Transportation Application

Industrial Application

Road & Bridge Application

Others

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6891-global-polyurea-coating-sales-market

