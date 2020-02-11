Europe Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

The Europe Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market was valued at 201.58 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 241.63 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2017-2022.”

Polyisobutenyl succinic anhydride (PIBSA) is lubricant additive intermediate which can further react to provide functional and performance products used in the oil, fuel, lubes, mining, coatings, personal care, pigments, dyes and polymers sectors. It can be prepared by the reaction of polyalkenes, generally polyisobutene, with maleic anhydride. Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) can be divided into two categories—Thermal Process type and Chlorinated Alkylation Process type. Thermal Process type sales market share accounted for a higher proportion, with a figure of 69.59% in 2017, Chlorinated Alkylation Process type account for 30.41%. The sales market share of Europe Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) in Polyisobutylene Succinimide use, Emulsifying Agents use and other applications has been stable year by year, at 64.41%, 26.10%, and 9.49% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) in the European market tends to be fixed without great changes.

Data shows that United Kingdom is the biggest contributor to the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) revenue market, accounting for 27.50% of the total European market with a revenue of 55.44 million USD in 2017, followed by Belgium, 20.97% with a revenue of 42.28 million USD. Clariant is the largest company in the European Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market, accounting for 20.61% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Infineum and Lubrizol, accounted for 20.54% and 16.28% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Europe Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron

Afton

Clariant

Orica

Pentagon (Vertellus)

Dover Chemical

ISCA

Italmatch Chemicals

Tianhe Chemical

Jinzhou Kangtai

CNPC Jinzhou

Wuxi Nanfang Oil

Anneng Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heating Adduction Method

Chlorinated Alkylation Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) for each application, including

Polyisobutylene Succinimide

Emulsifying Agents

Others

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6888-europe-polyisobutenyl-succinic-anhydride-(pibsa)-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com