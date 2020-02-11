Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Pine-derived Chemicals market was valued at 3951.53 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4671.72 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2017-2022.”

Pine-derived chemicals are chemicals derived from a pine tree. Generally, they include tall oil fatty acid (TOFA), tall oil rosin (TOR), gum turpentine (GT), gum rosin (GR) and others (sterols, pitch, CST and its derivatives). Pine-derived Chemicals can be divided into five categories: Gum Rosin (GR) type, Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA) type, Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) type, Gum Turpentine (GT) type, and another type. Gum Rosin (GR) type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 41.83% in 2016, followed by Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA) type, account for 18.34% and Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) type account for 17.60%. The consumption market share of global Pine-derived Chemicals in Adhesives & Sealants uses, Printing Inks use, Paints & Coatings use, Surfactants use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 33.39%, 31.75%, 17.12%, 7.25%, and 10.49% respectively in 2016, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within two percent. This indicates that the segment of the Pine-derived Chemicals in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Pine-derived Chemicals market has the most promising sales prospects in Adhesives & Sealants

use.

Data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Pine-derived Chemicals revenue market, accounting for 34.69% of the total global market with a revenue of 1333.97 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 24.68% with a revenue of 949.16 million USD. Kraton company(Arizona Chemical Company) is the largest company in the global Pine-derived Chemicals market, accounted for 12.57% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Ingevity Corporation and WestRock(MeadWestvaco), accounted for 7.38% and 5.93% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Pine-derived Chemicals industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for above 35% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Pine-derived Chemicals for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Pine-derived Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Pine-derived Chemicals sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kraton Company (Arizona Chemical Company)

Ingevity Corporation

WestRock (MeadWestvaco)

Forchem

Eastman Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Mentha & Allied Products

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Florachem

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

DRT

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical

Foreverest Resources

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gum Rosin (GR)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA)

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Gum Turpentine (GT)

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Pine-derived Chemicals for each application, including

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Surfactants

Others

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6884-global-pine-derived-chemicals-sales-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com