Global Mosquito Repellents Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Mosquito Repellants market was valued at 3352.55 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4741.70 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% during 2017-2022.”

A mosquito Repellants is a substance that is applied to human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. A wide variety of mosquito Repellants are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellants include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

Mosquito Repellants can be divided into five categories: Coils type, Vaporizer type, Mats type, Aerosols type, and Creams type. Coils type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 44.38% in 2017, followed by Vaporizer type, account for 21.91% and Aerosols type account for 19.59%.

The sales market share of global Mosquito Repellants in General Population use and Special Population use have been stable year by year, at 89.58% and 9.60% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Mosquito Repellants in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Mosquito Repellants market has more promising sales prospects in General Population use.

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in the Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. The Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. The Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by the Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in the USA and Brazil.

SC Johnson accounted for 24.26% of the mosquito Repellants’ revenue market share in 2016. Other key players, such as Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Zhongshan LANJU and Godrej Household together accounted for over 26.86% of the overall mosquito Repellants market share in 2016.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slight, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Mosquito Repellants for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Mosquito Repellants market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Mosquito Repellants sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mosquito Repellants for each application, including

General Population

Special Population