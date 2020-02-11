Global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

The Global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market was valued at 102.58 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 135.14 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% between 2016 and 2022.

Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element is resistive heating elements based on molybdenum disilicide. The molybdenum disilicide heating elements prevents the inner core from oxidation by forming a compact quartz glass coating at the surface under high temperature. The classification of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element includes 1700°C Grade, 1800°C Grade, and 1900°C Grade, and the revenue proportion of 1800°C Grade in 2016 was about 55%. Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element can be used for Industrial Furnaces, Laboratory Furnaces. The most proportion of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element was Industrial Furnaces, and the sales proportion was about 65.4% in 2016.

Globally, the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element industry market is concentrated. And some enterprises, like Kanthal, I Squared R, Henan Songshan, Zircar Ceramics, Yantai Torch are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element and related services. At the same time, the United States occupied 26.35% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element industry.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element for each application, including

