Electroplating System Market 2019 Promising Growth and Precise Outlook – Arias, Eastwood, FIBRotools, ECSI, Amerimade Technology Inc

Arias, Eastwood, FIBRotools, ECSI, Amerimade Technology Inc, Gesswein, MicroTech, Asterion, LLC., Walgren, PKG Equipment

Electroplating System Breakdown Data by Type

Paddle plating cells for boundary layer management

Cathode (wafer) fixtures

Recirculating plating solution reservoirs

Pre-wet chambers

Electroplating System Breakdown Data by Application

MEMS

NEMS

High Density Interconnects

Scope of the Report

The study finds that electrical & electronics industry accounts for leading shares of the electroplating market, with the automotive industry following the suit. Electroplating demand continues to grow abreast popularity and proliferation of consumer electronics, owing to its particular essentiality in plating myriad electronic components to enhance their durability and reliability. Automotive electronics is a lucrative application of electroplating process, driven by plating demand for components such as integrated circuits, microprocessors and connectors.

Nickel Leads the Way among Electroplating Metals

Nickel continues to remain the sought-after metal in the electroplating market, as it offer an unmatched and unique combination of wear & corrosion resistance, along with its additional benefits of appeal, luster, and brightness. The study finds that nickel-based electroplating surpassed revenues worth US$ 4,700 Mn in 2018. Excellent adhesion property of nickel for subsequent layers is a key attribute of nickel, which has driven its preference among electroplating market players and end-users alike. Additionally, electroless nickel coatings have gained popularity as the prime solution to protecting crucial parts & components, such as transmission parts, turbochargers, and fuel systems, from corrosion in harsh environments.

Geographically, the recent boost in shale gas production in the U.S. will be key to the North America market’s growth over the report’s forecast period. In Africa, the market for oil and gas pipeline corrosion prevention will be driven by the recent oil and gas discoveries. Rising demand for oil and gas owing to the rapidly expanding population and encouraging pace of industrialization will bolster the market in Asia Pacific

