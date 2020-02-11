Business
Nickel Alloys Market Growth Analysis and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025
The report provides a comprehensive Nickel Alloys Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis
The prominent players are
VDM Metals, Aperam, Sandvik Materials Technology, Allegheny Technologies, Carpenter Technology, ThyssenKrupp, Haynes International, Precision Castparts Corporation, Voestalpine, Rolled Alloys
Nickel Alloys Breakdown Data by Type
Corrosion Resistant
Heat Resistant
High Performance
Electronic Alloy
Nickel Alloys Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Electrical & Electronics
Energy & Power
Automotive
Others
Scope of the Report
With evolving technologies the material demand in various sectors has evolved significantly, be it automotive, aerospace, marine, electronic components, oil & gas machinery etc. All these sectors are focused towards utilizing materials in manufacturing that have capabilities such as corrosion resistance, high temperature resistance, chemical resistance, light weight etc. such demands brought ‘alloys’ in the pictures, and now these alloys are under phase of transformation in accordance with the changing demands from end use sectors. One such important material in this infinite list is nickel alloy.
