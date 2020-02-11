Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Metal Finishing Chemicals market was valued at 9097.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 8420.84 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of -1.53% during 2017-2022.”

Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. The metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating. Metal Finishing Chemicals can be divided into three categories: Cleaning Solutions type, Conversion coating type, Plating Chemicals type, and other types. Plating Chemicals type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 46.38% in 2016, followed by Cleaning Solutions type, account for 31.16% and Conversion coating type account for 15.32%.

With the rapid development of industry, especially the electronics industry and automobile industry, global demand for metal finishing chemicals is increasing. Regionally, the cleaning solution accounts for 55.84% of China’s total revenue in 2015, while in North America, Europe, and Japan, it only takes about 22.80%, 24.90, 19.43%, respectively.

Data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Metal Finishing Chemicals revenue market, accounting for 31.01% of the total global market with a revenue of 2848.83 million USD in 2016, followed by Europe, 22.20% with a revenue of 2039.53 million USD. Metal finishing chemicals refer to a collection of metal surface treatment chemicals. They contain cleaning solutions, conversion coating, plating chemicals, and proprietary & other chemicals. The metal finishing chemicals industry is a highly fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wildly, also there is no technical barrier in this market, so manufacturers of metal finishing chemicals are all over the world.

