Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) software is mainly driven owing to rising need to reduce IT Security risks, surging cases of Enterprise Endpoint targeted attacks and escalating enterprise mobility trends across various organizations considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Carbon Black Inc

 Cisco Systems Inc

 Symantec Corporation

 Cybereason Inc

 Fireeye Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

 Workstations

 Mobile Devices

 Servers

 Point of Sale Terminals

 Others

By End User:

 BFSI

 IT and Telecom

 Manufacturing

 Healthcare

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

