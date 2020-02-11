Global Material Jetting Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Material Jetting (MJ) market was valued at 74.13 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 109.9 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2017-2023.”

Material jetting is the equipment that could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed. This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials. Material Jetting (MJ) has two types, which include polymer jetting (MJ) and metal jetting. And each type has application industries relatively. With high accuracy in the application process of Material Jetting (MJ), the downstream application industries will need more Material Jetting (MJ) products. The major raw materials for Material Jetting (MJ) are steel, resistor, capacitor, inductor, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Material Jetting (MJ). The production cost of Material Jetting (MJ) is also an important factor that could impact the price of Material Jetting (MJ). Data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Material Jetting (MJ) revenue market, accounted for 54.31% of the total global market with a revenue of 40.26 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 37.62% with a revenue of 27.89 million USD.

Stratasys is the largest company in the global Material Jetting (MJ) market, accounted for 66.10% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by 3D Systems and Vader Systems, accounted for 27.36% and 2.24% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top two producers account for above 90 % of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Material Jetting (MJ) for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Material Jetting (MJ) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Material Jetting (MJ) sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Stratasys

3D Systems

Keyence

HP

Vader Systems

Xjet

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polymer Jetting

Metal Jetting

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Material Jetting (MJ) for each application, including

Medical Industry

Jewelry Industry

Industrial Tools

Automotive Industry

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6850-global-material-jetting-(mj)-sales-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com