Global LOW-E Glass Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global LOW-E Glass market was valued at 21709.56 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 25386 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.18% during 2017-2022.”

Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. I tis mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.

LOW-E Glass can be divided into three categories: Single type, Double type and Triple type. Double type accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 50.41% in 2017, followed by Single type, account for 29.22% and Triple type account for 20.37%.

The sales market share of global LOW-E Glass in Residential use, Commercial use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 18.72%, 62.97% and 18.31% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the LOW-E Glass in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the LOW-E Glass market has the most promising sales prospects in Commercial use.

XYZ research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the LOW-E Glass revenue market, accounted for 24.41% of the total global market with a revenue of 5100.76 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 23.96% with a revenue of 5006.35 million USD.

The consumption volume of LOW-E Glass is related to downstream industries and USA economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the USA economy in the following years, the growth rate of LOW-E Glass industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of LOW-E Glass is still promising. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition and the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of manufacturers will enter the industry. Although the market competition of LOW-E Glass is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of LOW-E Glass and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

