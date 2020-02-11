China Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The China Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide market was valued at USD 109.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 142.82 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2017-2022.”

Sodium hydrosulfide is a chemical compound that is represented using the formula NaHS, which can solute in water and alcohol. Usually, it is a cubic crystal of orange or yellow and solution in the industry. Sodium hydrosulfide can be used for pulp and paper, copper flotation, chemical dye manufacturing, leather tanning, and other fields.Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide can be divided into two categories –20%~35% type and 35%~50% type. 35%~50% type sales account for the higher proportion, with a figure of 58.61% in 2017, 20%~35% type account for 41.39%.

The sales market share of China Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide in Pulp & Paper use, Copper Flotation use, Chemical & Dye Manufacturing use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 31.82%, 41.45%, 17.66% and 9.07% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide in the China market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide market has the most promising sales prospects in Copper Flotation use.

China’s copper, textile industry, paper industry is mainly distributed in East China, Central China and North China. East China is China’s largest consumer area. Most of China’s leading liquid sodium hydrosulfide manufacturers are also located in East China. Due to ease of transport, East China’s consumer prices are the cheapest. In 2016, East China hold 31.5% of China’s consumer share.

In this industry, China has a large number of manufacturers. Shandong Binyi Chemical, Shandong Efirm, Heibei Xinji and Dongying Desheng are the leading producers of liquid sodium hydrosulfide in China. Shandong Linyi Minyu Chemical is the largest producer in China. In 2016, Shandong Linyi Minyu Chemical hold 20% market share in China.

