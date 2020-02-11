Industry
Global Laboratory Chemical Reagents Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The Global Laboratory Chemical Reagents market was valued at 17220.2 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 25030.1 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% during 2016-2022”
Laboratory chemical reagents are a series of chemicals used in chemical analysis, synthesis, separation and other fields. Laboratory chemical reagents have wide applications in agriculture, health care, life sciences, inspection and quarantine, environmental protection, energy development, national defense industry, scientific research, etc.Laboratory Chemical Reagents can be divided into six categories: Solvents type, Acids type, Standards type, Dyes type, Solutions type and other types. Solutions type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 36.29% in 2016, followed by standards type, account for 23.15% and solvents type account for 22.52%.The sales market share of global Laboratory Chemical Reagents in government use, academic use, industry use, pharma use, environmental institutions use and other uses have been stable year by year, at 11.76%, 37.40%, 9.12%, 33.14%, 4.35% and 4.23% respectively in 2016, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Laboratory Chemical Reagents in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Laboratory Chemical Reagents market has the most promising sales prospects in academic use.
Data shows that USA is the biggest contributor to the Laboratory Chemical Reagents revenue market, accounted for 33.21% of the total global market with a revenue of 5712.2 million USD in 2016, followed by Europe, 22.12% with a revenue of 3804.7 million USD.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Laboratory Chemical Reagents for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Global Laboratory Chemical Reagents market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Laboratory Chemical Reagents sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Merck
Thermo
TCI
American Element
Sinopharm
Xilongchemical
ABCR
BOC Sciences
Wako-chem
Kanto
Scientific OEM
Glentham Life Sciences
JHD
SRL Chemical
Applichem
JUNSEI
Euroasia Trans Continental
Aladdin
Jkchemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solvents
Acids
Standards
Dyes
Solutions
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Laboratory Chemical Reagents for each application, including
Government
Academic
Industry
Pharma
Environmental institutions
