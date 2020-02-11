Horticultural LED Lighting Market Global Industry, Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue,Forecast 2019 to 2025

Latest Industry Research Report On global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Horticultural LED Lighting market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Horticultural LED Lighting market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Horticultural LED Lighting industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Following Top Key Players in the Horticultural LED Lighting Market

Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, General Electric, Gavita, Kessil, Fionia Lighting, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Valoya, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, Ohmax Optoelectronic, and others..

The overall horticulture lighting market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.61% from 2019 to 2025.

Horticultural LED Lighting is composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. Horticultural LED Lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. Horticultural LED Lighting can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. Horticultural LED Lights have strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, and enhance the taste and quality of the role.

As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.

Scope of Horticultural LED Lighting Market Report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Low Power (?300W)

High Power (?300W)

Horticultural LED Lighting On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Horticultural LED Lighting market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Influence of the Horticultural LED Lighting market report:

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the market.

– Horticultural LED Lighting market recent innovations and major events.

– Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of Horticultural LED Lighting market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

– Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Horticultural LED Lighting Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

