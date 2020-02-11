Global Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

The Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market was valued at 242.72 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 334.31 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% during 2016-2023.”

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is a compound semiconductor: a mixture of two elements, Gallium (Ga) and Arsenic (As). Gallium is a byproduct of the melting of other metals, notably aluminum and zinc, and is rarer than gold. Arsenic is not rare, but it is poisonous.GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2016, VGF Grown GaAs takes 62.93% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 26.97%.The sales market share of global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer in Wireless Communication use and Optoelectronic Devices use have been stable year by year, at 53.89% and 46.11% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market has the most promising sales prospects in Wireless Communication use.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology.

