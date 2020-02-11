Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone market was valued at 1486.36 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1494.20 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 0.11% during 2017-2022.”

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone made by the pituitary gland that affects the gonads (female ovaries and males testes). In females, it stimulates the growth of the ovarian follicles.

In this report, it refers to follicle stimulating hormone drugs for human use. 1 dose is equal to 75 IU. Follicle Stimulating Hormone can be divided into two categories—Urinary FSH type and Recombinant FSH type. Recombinant FSH type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 83.66% in 2017, Urinary FSH type accounts for 16.34%.The sales market share of global Follicle Stimulating Hormone in Infertility Treatment use and Assisted Reproductive Technology use have been stable year by year, at 83.63% and 16.37% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Follicle Stimulating Hormone in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Follicle Stimulating Hormone market has the most promising sales prospects in Infertility Treatment use. Data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Follicle Stimulating Hormone revenue market, accounted for 35.28% of the total global market with a revenue of 524.44 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 26.85% with a revenue of 399.08 million USD. Merck Serono is the largest company in the global Follicle Stimulating Hormone market, accounted for 59.98% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by MSD and Livzon, accounted for 24.35% and 5.12% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Follicle Stimulating Hormone industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five manufacturers account for 95.80% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Follicle Stimulating Hormone for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Follicle Stimulating Hormone sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Merck Serono

MSD

IBSA

Ferring

Livzon

Techwell

GenSci

Gedeon Richter

Teva

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Recombinant FSH

Urinary FSH

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Follicle Stimulating Hormone for each application, including

Infertility Treatment

Assisted Reproductive Technology