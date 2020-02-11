Europe Fibrinogen Concentrates Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The EMEA Fibrinogen Concentrates market was valued at USD 142.72 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 217.15million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2016 and 2022.”

Fibrinogen (factor I) is a glycoprotein in vertebrates that helps in the formation of blood clots. Fibrinogen Concentrate is used as a medicine for blood disease. Fibrinogen concentrate is a preparation of coagulation factors prepared from pooled plasma. Currently, only RiaSTAP (CSL Behring) is licensed in a number of countries for multiple indications including treating acute bleeding episodes with Hypofibrinogenemia. Other manufacturer’s product is justly used in local regions or countries.Fibrinogen Concentrates can be divided into two categories—Animal Fibrinogen Concentrate type and Human Fibrinogen Concentrate type. Human Fibrinogen Concentrate type sales market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 99.05% in 2017, Animal Fibrinogen Concentrate type account for 0.95%. By the end-user, the EMEA fibrinogen concentrate market is segmented into congenital fibrinogen deficiency and surgical procedures. In 2016, the Surgical Procedures application held the largest share in the EMEA market and accounted for a market share of 91.59%. The Surgical Procedures is major segmented into trauma patients, cardiovascular surgery patients, PPH patients, and plastic surgery patients.Data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Fibrinogen Concentrates revenue market, accounted for 92.39% of the total EMEA market with a revenue of 131.85 million USD in 2017, followed by the Middle East, 5.01% with a revenue of 7.15 million USD.

Allergan is the largest company in the EMEA Fibrinogen Concentrates market, accounted for 30.62% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Alcon (Novartis) and Abbott, accounted for 28.44% and 8.64% of the revenue market share in 2017.The industry is a high concentration and the key brands are mainly CSL Behring and LFB Group.Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Fibrinogen Concentrates for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Europe Fibrinogen Concentrates market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Fibrinogen Concentrates sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

CSL Behring

LFB

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Animal Fibrinogen Concentrate

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Fibrinogen Concentrates for each application, including

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Surgical Procedures

