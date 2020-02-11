Global Automotive ECU Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Automotive ECU industry valued approximately USD 35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The growing use of automotive ECUs in infotainment systems in addition to high usage in electric vehicles application is speculated to fuel the global demand. The rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to increasing awareness of energy-efficient vehicles is also a factor in the growing demand.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

 Powertrain

 Chassis Electronics

 Safety & Security

 Entertainment

 Communication & Navigation

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Denso, Autoliv, Bosch, Hitachi Automotive, TRW Automotive, Delphi, Fujitsu Ten, and Continental AG. The companies are concentrating on developing cost-effective Automotive ECUs. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include agreements and contracts with companies for product supply.

Target Audience of the Automotive ECU Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Automotive ECU market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

